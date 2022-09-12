Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Trims Stock Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.05% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 111,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,839 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 294,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Price Performance

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.