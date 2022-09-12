Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.