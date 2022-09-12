APY.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $430.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $411,531.60 and approximately $430.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

