ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

