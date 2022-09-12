Arcblock Market Capitalization Tops $13.38 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $1.99 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.