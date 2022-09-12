ARCS Price Reaches $0.0022 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. ARCS has a total market cap of $650,907.70 and $212,480.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARCS has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.

ARCS Profile

ARCS launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “AIre project was founded in 2014 with the philosophy of a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

