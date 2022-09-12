Ares Capital Co. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

