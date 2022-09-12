Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANET opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,229 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,331. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

