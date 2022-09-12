Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.22% of 7 Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVNA. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $329,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

7 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SVNA stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

About 7 Acquisition

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

