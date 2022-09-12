Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.58% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFS. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at $13,278,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at $5,110,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at $3,476,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFS opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

