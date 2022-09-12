Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 436,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.01% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.85 on Monday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

