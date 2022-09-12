Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.67% of Digital Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,139,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,890,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 345.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 601,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 466,075 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,940,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHAC opened at $10.10 on Monday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Digital Health Acquisition Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

