Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.25% of Innovative International Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IOAC opened at $10.11 on Monday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

