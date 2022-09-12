Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 865,071 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 865,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Core Scientific Stock Up 19.0 %

NASDAQ:CORZW opened at $0.47 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

