Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 312,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Forbion European Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter worth $508,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,995,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

FRBN opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Forbion European Acquisition Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.