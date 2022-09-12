Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 6.96% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,888,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,650,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,974,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BPAC opened at $10.03 on Monday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

