Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.57 Million in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 458,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.60% of ExcelFin Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XFIN. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $997,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

