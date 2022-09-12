Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $7.32 Million in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 749,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 7.77% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLD. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,212,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,885,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,420,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,420,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,897,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMLD opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

