Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.11% of Seaport Global Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $248,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

SGII stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

