Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.15% of Sizzle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SZZL. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

SZZL stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

