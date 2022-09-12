Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.04% of Semper Paratus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGST opened at $10.12 on Monday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

