Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 6.96% of APx Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APXI opened at $10.08 on Monday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.