Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $5.37 Million Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 549,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.55% of SportsTek Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 56,156.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 161,169 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.81 on Monday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

About SportsTek Acquisition

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.