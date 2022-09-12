Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $7.13 Million Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 374,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 49,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.86 on Monday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

