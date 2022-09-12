Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $196,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

FTVI opened at $9.91 on Monday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

See Also

