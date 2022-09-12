Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.69 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Ark has a total market cap of $71.69 million and $147.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,136,272 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.