Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.
Arkema Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arkema has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80.
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
Further Reading
