ARMOR One Day Volume Reaches $29,661.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $29,661.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ARMOR alerts:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

ARMOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

