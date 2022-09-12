Arqma Market Cap Hits $105,945.05 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $105,945.05 and $306.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,129.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.95 or 0.07632188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00170361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00274464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00734775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00574546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,552,262 coins and its circulating supply is 14,507,718 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

