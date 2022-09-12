Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 20,813 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $145,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AIP opened at $7.55 on Monday. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $246.76 million and a PE ratio of -8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $3,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $1,714,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $15,402,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

