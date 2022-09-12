Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $374.12 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Arweave has a total market cap of $374.12 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $11.20 or 0.00051751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00594171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00250139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005181 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009127 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

