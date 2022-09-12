ASD Price Reaches $0.0848 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and $1.96 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.35 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00471452 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00063725 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

