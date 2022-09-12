Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Ashford Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:AINC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

