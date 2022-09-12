ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $501.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

