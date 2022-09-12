Aspen Group (ASPU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

Aspen Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.75 on Monday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

