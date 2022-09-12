Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Atento Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE ATTO opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. Atento has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Further Reading

