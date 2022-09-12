Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.29. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

