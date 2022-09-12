Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,438 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 640 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £9,203.20 ($11,120.35).

On Monday, June 13th, Michael Tobin acquired 851 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £9,786.50 ($11,825.16).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 588 ($7.10) on Monday. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 581 ($7.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 734.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,348.64. The company has a market capitalization of £95.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,589.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

