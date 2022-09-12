Aurix Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26.38 Million (AUR)

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Aurix coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00006931 BTC on major exchanges. Aurix has a total market cap of $26.38 million and $1.23 million worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurix has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000882 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Aurix

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Buying and Selling Aurix

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

