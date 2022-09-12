Aurox (URUS) Market Cap Achieves $9.65 Million

Aurox (URUS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for about $18.49 or 0.00082571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $253,184.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.78 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00477869 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.