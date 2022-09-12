Automata Network (ATA) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Automata Network has a market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00774173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

