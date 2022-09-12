Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.45 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
