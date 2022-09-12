Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.45 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.