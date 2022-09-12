Avalanche Tops One Day Trading Volume of $722.31 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and approximately $722.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.38 or 0.00095811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00070329 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022450 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030921 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007607 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008851 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,668,931 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.