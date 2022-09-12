Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

