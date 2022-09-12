Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Avanti Acquisition worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 489,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Avanti Acquisition Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

