Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Hits $70,691.67

Axe (AXE) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $70,691.67 and $14.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

