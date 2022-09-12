Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $14.16

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $14.16 or 0.00063776 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $112.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,209.88 or 1.00019255 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00052449 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012073 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00475058 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005313 BTC.
Axie Infinity Coin Profile
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
