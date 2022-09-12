Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $87.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $14.37 or 0.00066310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

