Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,016. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth $428,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Axonics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.