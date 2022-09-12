Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $747,774.62 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,276.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axonics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $76.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $77.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Axonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Axonics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

